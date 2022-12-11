CIRCUITO CITTADINO DELL'EUR, ITALY - APRIL 10: Jean-Eric Vergne (FRA), DS Techeetah, DS E-Tense FE21 Jake Dennis (GBR), Avalanche Andretti, BMW iFE.21 Andre Lotterer (DEU), Tag Heuer Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric during the Rome ePrix II at Circuito Cittadino dell'EUR on Sunday April 10, 2022 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Sam Bloxham / LAT Images) -- Image courtesy of Formula E
Formula E Won’t Return to Seoul Next Year

Haps Staff

After this year’s first Formula E event in Seoul, the city has been left off the Season 9 calendar.

According to Formula E, discussions continue to secure a location in Seoul for Season 10.

Major reconstruction work at the venue of the Season 8 / 2022 race prevents a return next season and a suitable alternative location has not yet been identified.

The updated Season 9 calendar has 16 races in 11 world cities, which also includes championship debuts in Hyderabad, India; Cape Town, South Africa and São Paulo, Brazil.

