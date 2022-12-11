Formula E Won’t Return to Seoul Next Year

After this year’s first Formula E event in Seoul, the city has been left off the Season 9 calendar.

According to Formula E, discussions continue to secure a location in Seoul for Season 10.

Major reconstruction work at the venue of the Season 8 / 2022 race prevents a return next season and a suitable alternative location has not yet been identified.

The updated Season 9 calendar has 16 races in 11 world cities, which also includes championship debuts in Hyderabad, India; Cape Town, South Africa and São Paulo, Brazil.