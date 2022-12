South Korean male quartet Forte Di Quattro is scheduled to have a Christmas eve performance entitled “O Holy Night” at BEXCO Auditorium beginning at 6 p.m.

Members Go Hoon-jung, Kim Hyun-soo, Son Tae-jin, Lee Byeo-ri comprise the band who came together formed by the competition “Phantom Singer” in 2017.

Tickets can be bought on Yes24 and range from 110,000 won to 132,000 won.