Image Jung-gu District
Local Destinations

“Fountain Square” to be Built in Gwangbok-ro

By Haps Staff

The entrance to Gwangbok-ro in Jung-gu is set to undergo a modern transformation with the initiation of the ‘Gwangbok-ro Fountain Square Construction Project.’

Announced by Busan’s Jung-gu Office the project involves the construction of a contemporary fountain plaza spanning 758㎡ in front of Exit 7 of Nampo Station on Busan Metro Line 1.

Designed with the concept of a ‘fountain plaza in the city with light and music,’ the space will feature a floor fountain, a media façade, and a media wall along major pedestrian paths.

The selection of the preferred bidder occurred through a design contest, with the project commencing in October last year and the detailed design expected to conclude in April.

Facilities installation, including floor fountains and media displays, will commence in May, followed by test runs and field tests, targeting project completion by October, with a total cost of 2.1 billion won.

Originally challenging to secure due to the BRT Chungmu-Seomyeon route, the Fountain Square’s expansion aims to transform it into a vibrant green rest area, enhancing its appeal as a new landmark in Jung-gu.

The location’s proximity to Gwangbok-ro’s entrance, the subway entrance, and Lotte Department Store Gwangbok Branch positions it as a focal point for the community.

The revitalization efforts are expected to contribute to the recovery of the Gwangbok-ro commercial district and attract tourists, fostering cultural tourism and boosting the local economy, especially with the anticipated completion of Lotte Tower in 2026.

blank
