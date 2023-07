Starting this Saturday, four bus routes connecting Gimhae City to Busan City will no longer operate.

The affected routes are Bus 124, 125, 128-1, and 221.

The Busan city bus company will either cease operation in the Gimhae area or the route itself will be removed after the last bus on Friday.

In response, Gimhae City will introduce replacement routes.

Busan City will launch a new route, on Bus 122 from this Saturday.