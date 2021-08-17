Four Busan Athletes to Participate in Tokyo Paralympic Games

Four athletes from Busan will participate in the Tokyo Paralympic Games, which will start on the 24th.

According to the Busan Sports Association for the Disabled, four athletes, namely Cho Gi-seong for swimming, Kim Ki-tae for table tennis, Lee Young-sun for weightlifting, and Lee Seon-ae for badminton will depart for paralympic games in Tokyo.

Cho became the first Korean to achieve three gold medals at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games in the 50m, 100m, and 200m freestyle.

Kim Ki-tae won two gold medals in the men’s singles and team events at the 2018 Asian Para Games in Indonesia.

Lee Young-sun won a silver medal in weightlifting 86 kg class and and Lee Seon-ae, a bronze medal, in mixed doubles in badminton at the 2018 Asian Para Games in Indonesia.