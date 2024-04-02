Four Cruise Ships Dock Simultaneously at Busan Port for the First Time

For the first time since its opening, four cruise ships will simultaneously dock at Busan Port.

The Busan Port Authority (BPA) announced that a total of four cruise ships will dock at both the Busan International Passenger Terminal and Yeongdo Cruise Terminal today.

While there have been cases of three cruise ships entering Busan Port simultaneously before, this is the first time that four ships are docking at once.

Busan currently operates five cruise ship berths at both the Busan International Passenger Terminal and Yeongdo Cruise Terminal.