Four CSAT Test Takers Caught Cheating in Busan

The 2023 College Scholastic Ability Test was held at 63 testing sites in Busan yesterday, and four test takers were caught cheating.

Busan city’s education office said it caught 4 test-takers this morning who wrote answers after the end of the exam time was called and took measures to send them home.

It added that no irregularities involving electronic devices such as smartphones were found so far.  Writing answers after the end of the exam time is considered cheating and leads to an invalid CSAT score.

This year, there were 27,496 people who signed up to take the exam in Busan with a 7.8% rate of absence.

