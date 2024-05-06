Four Districts to Begin Allowing Supermarket Opening on Sunday’s

Starting this month, four local districts in Busan have made significant changes to the mandatory closed days for large supermarkets.

Dong-gu, Saha-gu, and Suyeong-gu have shifted the closed days from the second and fourth Sundays to Mondays, while Gangseo-gu has entirely withdrawn the designation of mandatory closure on Sundays.

This decision, aimed at revitalizing local commercial districts and ensuring consumer choice, has drawn criticism from supermarket workers and small business owners.

They argue that it violates workers’ rights and disrupts the balance of the distribution industry. Despite protests and opposition, the local governments are proceeding with their plans, prompting demonstrations and rallies by affected parties.

The remaining 12 districts and counties have also planned to switch to weekday holidays by July.