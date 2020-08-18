Four Entertainment Facilities Caught For Quarantine Inspection Violations During Holiday Weekend Crackdown

Busan Police conducted joint inspections with local governments during the Liberation Day holiday at 787 entertainment facilities and caught four places.

Focusing on entertainment establishments around beaches, police handed out administrative orders banning gatherings to two Haeundae bars that failed to keep proper entry lists and another bar in Haeundae whose employees were not wearing a mask.

A bar in Busanjin-gu was caught for failing to conduct temperature checks on employees in advance.

The city of Busan is implementing a “one-strike out system” that immediately issues a ban on gatherings if violations of quarantine rules are confirmed at high-risk facilities.