Busan Destinations: Four Great Places to Check Out the Best Moon Views

Busan has no shortage of places for beautiful views around the city. When the sun goes down, the city’s bright lights beam off the waters and light up the night skies bringing even more stunning views.

If you’re looking for a great night view of the moon, here are four great options around the city providing great views.

Haewoljeong

The moon view from Haewoljeong pavilion is so full and so bright that the nearby hill area is known as Dalmaji (greet the moon) Hill. Climb the hill from the left side of Haeundae Beach (when facing the ocean) to find Haewoljeong on the hill. With the night sky above and the ocean below, it’s the perfect vantage point. It also provides a picturesque view at sunrise, a highlight for walkers and photographers alike.

Gwangalli​

Gwangalli Beach draws crowds of people to the ocean during the day and to the sparkling lights of the Gwangan Bridge at night. The night view of the moon rising above the Gwangan Bridge is one of Busan’s unique gifts. Cool breezes and buskers along the beach add even more romance to a night in Gwangalli. Stop by a beachside terrace, or for an even closer look, check out Millak Waterfront Park.

Songdo

Songdo is another ideal location to view the moon. It offers an unfettered view, far from most of the city’s high rises. When darkness falls and the moon rises, its beams roll across the waves and create a breathtaking sight. The skywalk pathway overtop the ocean is fully-illuminated and open until 11 p.m.

Hwangnyeongsan Mountain

The mountain is the best spot to see all of Busan at a glance, a twinkling cityscape spread out in all directions. The city center, surrounding mountains, ocean and the Gwangan Bridge are all visible from the mountain. It’s difficult to access the mountain via public transportation. Take a taxi from Geumnyeonsan Station instead.