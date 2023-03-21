Four Local Universities Will Begin to Offer 1,000 Won Breakfast

Pusan National University, Korea Maritime and Ocean University, Busan University of Foreign Studies, and Busan Catholic University will start a business to provide breakfast to students for 1,000 won.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, and the Agricultural Research and Extension Services announced that they had selected 41 universities to participate in the ‘1,000 Won Breakfast’ project this year. The target number of supporters reaches 680,000.

This project provides high-quality breakfast for 1,000 won to university students.

The rate of skipping breakfast for people in their 20s is 53%, the highest among all age groups.

Accordingly, it began with the intention of making breakfast a habit for the younger generation and increasing rice consumption.

For breakfast, students pay 1,000 won, the government pays 1,000 won, and the school autonomously shares the cost.

College students’ burden of food expenses has risen due to recent inflation, and universities across the country have been eager to participate this year.

The number of applicants for the university greatly exceeded the originally planned 500,000, and the government secured an additional budget to increase the number of applicants to 680,000.

The 41 universities participating in the ‘1,000 Won Breakfast’ project this year are 12 schools in Busan, Ulsan, Daegu, and Gyeongsang, 11 schools in Seoul, Gyeonggi and Incheon, 4 schools in Gangwon, 6 schools in Daejeon and Chungcheong, and 8 schools in Gwangju and Jeolla.

Ulsan Institute of Science and Technology was selected in Ulsan, and Gyeongsang National University was selected in Gyeongnam.

In Seoul, Korea University, Kyunghee University, Seoul National University, Sungkyunkwan University, University of Seoul, and Catholic University were selected.

When the government conducted a survey last year, 98.7% of respondents said that they would like the ‘1,000 won breakfast’ project to continue while 91.8% of respondents said they felt the importance of breakfast through the ‘1,000 won breakfast’ project.