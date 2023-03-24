Four of Seven Bus Routes Between Busan and Gimhae to be Suspended in June

Four of the seven city bus routes between Busan and Gimhae will be suspended in June.

Busan City and Gimhae City negotiated to slightly delay the closing from the end of May to June.

Bus routes 124, 125, 128-1, and 221 will be abolished while the cities agreed to continue the operation of 1004, which had previously been subject to closure.

Four replacement routes that return from Deokcheon Station in Busan have been newly established or expanded by Gimhae city.

The city of Busan will also establish a new Myeongji line between Samgye in Gimhae and Gangseo District.