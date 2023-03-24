Image: City of Gimhae
Busan News

Four of Seven Bus Routes Between Busan and Gimhae to be Suspended in June

BeFM News

Four of the seven city bus routes between Busan and Gimhae will be suspended in June.

Busan City and Gimhae City negotiated to slightly delay the closing from the end of May to June.

Bus routes 124, 125, 128-1, and 221 will be abolished while the cities agreed to continue the operation of 1004, which had previously been subject to closure.

Four replacement routes that return from Deokcheon Station in Busan have been newly established or expanded by Gimhae city.

The city of Busan will also establish a new Myeongji line between Samgye in Gimhae and Gangseo District.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
overcast clouds
10.3 ° C
10.3 °
10.3 °
72 %
6.5kmh
100 %
Fri
10 °
Sat
12 °
Sun
14 °
Mon
13 °
Tue
14 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 