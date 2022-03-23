Four Places in Gyeongnam Selected for the Construction of a Complex Cultural Center

Gyeongnam province announced that it has secured 10.8 billion won in government funding, with four locations selected for the ‘2022 Industrial Complex Complex Cultural Center Construction Project’ held by the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy.

This project is a public offering project to expand the insufficient settlement and convenience facilities by building facilities with integrated culture, welfare, and convenience functions on idle sites in industrial complexes. It is a project to create a space full of vitality where workers and workers can enjoy leisure.

In Gyeongnam Province, four industrial complexes were selected for three years from 2019 to 2021: Changwon National Industrial Complex, Jinju Sangpyeong General Industrial Complex, Sacheon 2nd General Industrial Complex, and Geoje Okpo National Industrial Complex.

The Agricultural Industrial Complex, Uiryeong-dong agricultural complex, Uiryeongbongsu agricultural complex, and Haman Beopsu agricultural complex were finally selected as project sites.

This is because Gyeongnam Province, Gimhae City, Uiryeong County, and Haman County conducted on-site surveys of the project sites and surveys of resident companies before applying for public offering, and continued business consultations with the Korea Industrial Complex Corporation. It can be seen as the result of continuous efforts to select a public offering project.

Jinyoung Jukgok Agricultural Industrial Complex Complex Cultural Center is connected with the management office located in Jukgok-ri, Jinyeong-eup, Gimhae-si, on a site of 1,623 m² and 4 stories above the ground (total floor area of ​​1,000 m²), and is equipped with a fitness room, an unmanned smart library, a cafeteria, and a small meeting room. By 2024, it is expected that the total project cost of 3.99 billion won (state 27, local cost 12.9) will be invested, so that workers and local residents within the complex will be able to enjoy various cultural and welfare spaces.

Dongdong Agricultural Industrial Complex Complex Cultural Center will be built on a site of 7,402m2 and 3 stories above ground (total floor area of ​​1,110m2) with a total project cost of 5.26 billion won (27 national budget, 25.6 local cost) in Dongdong-ri, Uiryeong-eup, with exercise and rest spaces, a conference room, and dormitory facilities will be built.

The Bongsu Agricultural Industrial Complex Complex Cultural Center is located in Seodeuk-ri, Bongsu-myeon, with a total project cost of 4.56 billion won (government 27, local cost 18.6), with a site of 4,491㎡ and 4 stories above the ground (total floor area of ​​1,696㎡), including a gym, shared laundry, and residential space.

The Haman-gun Beopsu Agricultural Industrial Complex Complex Cultural Center will be built on a site of 4,386 m² and a total floor area of ​​1,080 m² (2 stories above ground) on Yunoe Industrial Complex-gil, Beopsu-myeon, with a total project cost of 4.6 billion won (27 from the government, 19 from the local funds). By attracting a book cafe, a common meeting space, a convention hall, and an indoor sports facility, it is expected that workers in the agricultural industrial complex and residents living in nearby areas will be able to use various facilities.