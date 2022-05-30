Four Places to Get a Taste of Spain in Busan

Dynamic Busan magazine has featured a dining column this month dedicated to different cuisines from around the world.

If you’re looking to get a taste of Spain while in Busan, here are four of their recommendations to get some tasty Mediterranean cuisine.

Spain Club

The club is a terraced space situated adjacent to Haeundae Beach, where guests can enjoy both Spanish cuisine and the atmosphere.

Address: 24, Haeundaehaebyeon-ro 298beon-gil, Haeundae-gu

How to get there: Haeundae Station (metro line 2), exit 3. Walk for about 10 minutes.

Phone: 051-746-1164

AMA

This home-style Spanish restaurant with complementary decor is owned and operated by a Spanish chef and reservations are required.

Address: 15, Gampo-ro 8beon-gil, Suyeong-gu

How to get there: Gwangan Station (metro line 2), exit 1. Walk for about 7 minutes.

Phone: 051-910-9557

Vivaracho

A tapas bar that serves up authentic Spanish wine, sangria, draft beer and numerous tapas dishes.

Address: 43, Sesil-ro, Haeundae-gu

Hours: Open every day from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

How to get there: Jangsan Station (metro line 2), exit 3. Walk for about 2 minutes.

Phone: 051-701-0248

Printze

A Spanish restaurant run by kind and diligent Busan’s young generation, which provides an excellent taste of Spanish dishes. It also has a gallery and workshop space on the second floor.

Address: 2, Nakdongdae-ro 1694beon-na-gil, Buk-gu

How to get there: Gupo Station (metro line 3), exit 3. Walk for about 2 minutes.

[email protected]_spanish

You can read the full article here.