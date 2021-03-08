“Four Seasons of Dokdo, Korea” Exhibit Running at the Busan National Science Museum

With travel difficult to come by these days, one thing we can do is bring the destinations to us. Without the ability to travel to Korea’s beautiful Dokdo Islands, we are thankfully able to enjoy them right here in town.

A special exhibition named “Four Seasons of Dokdo, Korea” will display the islets’ stunning landscapes at the Busan National Science Museum until March 28.

The exhibition will showcase 120 pictures throughout the four seasons on Dokdo. Everything from Dokdo’s foliage to the gulls and canola flowers that live and grow there will be on display. A live feed of Dokdo can also be seen, and visitors of all ages will have the chance to read books and engage in arts and crafts related to this faraway jewel of South Korea.

The exhibition will run on the first floor in the Kim Jinjae Hall for free. It operates four times a day (10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., and 4 p.m.). Due to social distancing, only 50 visitors may be present at a time and only for up to 90 minutes. Reservations may be made on-site or via the museum’s website at sciport.or.kr. The event may be changed or canceled, depending on the COVID-19 situation.

How to get there: Osiria Station (Donghae line), exit 1. Cross the street, and take bus 185. Get off at Busan National Museum stop.

Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Last entry is at 4:30 p.m.