Four Singing Bars Caught Running Illegally at Night

Four singing bars were caught illegally running after 9 p.m. in the city’s center over the weekend.

The Busanjin Police Station is investigating 8 bar owners and employees, as well as 72 customers from 4 entertainment establishments on suspicion of violating the Infectious Disease Control and Prevention Act.

According to the police, at 1:55 a.m. on Friday, a report was received saying that a bar was operating illegally in Busanjin-gu.

When the police forcibly opened the entrance to the bar, two employees and 13 customers who were drinking in four rooms were caught on the spot.

65 people were also caught, including owners, employees, and customers, who were operating illegally at three karaoke pubs in Busanjin-gu.

Currently, in Busan, the business of entertainment facilities after 9 pm is prohibited in accordance with the social distancing policy.

Police plan to further strengthen crackdowns on illegal business establishments due to the spread of COVID-19.