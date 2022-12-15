Image: Gyeongnam Province
France Strasbourg National Orchestra With Son Yeol-eum Performance to be Held at Gyeongnam Culture and Arts Center

A special gift coming from Strasbourg, France will take place at the Gyeongnam Culture and Arts Center as the France Strasbourg National Orchestra with Son Yeol-eum will be held on the 18th at 6 p.m. 

The Strasbourg National Orchestra of France was launched as the Strasbourg Municipal Orchestra in 1855 and was reorganized as the French National Orchestra in 1971.

From the 2021-2022  season, genius conductor Aziz Shohakimov, who has been appointed Music Director of the Strasbourg Orchestra in France, will take the baton.

Shokhakimov was born in Tashkent, Uzbekistan in 1988. At the age of 6, he entered the Uspensky Music School for Gifted Children, majoring in violin, viola, and orchestral conductingAt the age of 13, he made his debut with the National Symphony Orchestra of UzbekistanAt the age of 21, he won second prize at the Gustav Mahler Conducting Competition in Bamberger,  making his international debut.

Yeol-Eum Son, a pianist who is loved around the world for her excellent insight and limitless technique, will join the concertRecipient of the 2011 14th Tchaikovsky Memorial International Competition for piano, 2nd prize,  Mozart’s Piano Concerto Special Prize, and the Shadrin Etude Special Prize,  she is building her international reputation based on her extensive repertoire.

