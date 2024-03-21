Francophonie Week Offers French Films With English Subtitles This Saturday

In celebration of Francophonie Week, Corner Theater in Nampodong and Alliance Française are holding special screenings in collaboration with IFcinéma and TV5 MONDE, with films directed by Justine Triet, who has recently garnered a lot of attention with Anatomy of a Fall.

Three of her previous films that are hard to see in Korea will be screened, so please join the event if you are interested in French culture and director Jutine Triet.

Anatomy of a Fall will be screened with Korean subtitles.

The three films in the special exhibition are in French with English subtitles, and Korean subtitles are not available.

To book your tickets, please fill in the form.

For ticket prices, please refer to the Corner Theater.

Screenings:

11 am: Anatomy of a Fall (152 min) with Korean subtitles.

2 pm: Age of panic (94 min) with English subtitles.

4 pm: Two ships (30 min) with English subtitles.

5 pm: Victoria (97 min) with English subtitles.

Anatomy of a Fall won the Palme d’Or at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, the award for Best Original Screenplay at the Academy Awards, and it’s already proven to be a huge hit in France. This film will take you into the suspense of a courtroom drama and the play of intellectual thought by expanding the story in new directions by Triet‘s directing and Hüller’s overwhelming performance.

Age of Panic (La bataille de Solferino) is Justine Triet’s first feature, which depicts the date of the final round of France’s Presidential election by blending fiction and documentary in a daringly original framework. It is praised by critics as the ‘anatomy of another fall’. we need to pay attention to this work as one of the exemplary works of modern French cinema and a landmark of what she can do when working in a system of her own. it has not yet been released in Korea. You can also join a Q&A after the screening.

Two Ships is the first and only short fiction film by Justine Triet, an endearing, sometimes uncomfortable double portrait of financial and emotional precariousness. Don’t miss out on this special screening. you can enjoy it for free.

Victoria: Thirtysomething lawyer and a single mother, is struggling with her past and looking for stability and true love in her life. Don’t miss the chance to enjoy Victoria, which offers many similarities with Anatomy of a Fall. Also, a Q&A will take place after the screening.