Free 30-Day Trial Memberships for Netflix Disappears in Korea

Those looking to try a 30-day free trial for Netflix in Korea are out of luck as the world’s leading OTT subscription-based company halted the service at 3 a.m. yesterday.

Korea wasn’t the only country to lose the option as 190 other countries also discontinued the free trial.

Currently, rates in Korea are 9,500 won to 14,500 won per month depending on the quality of the content.

Though Netflix has been discussing a price hike, no mention has been made in Korea so far.

The company is also looking at testing to block account sharing unless you have a premium package.