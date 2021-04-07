EntertainmentMovies & TV

Free 30-Day Trial Memberships for Netflix Disappears in Korea

Haps Staff

Those looking to try a 30-day free trial for Netflix in Korea are out of luck as the world’s leading OTT subscription-based company halted the service at 3 a.m. yesterday.

Korea wasn’t the only country to lose the option as 190 other countries also discontinued the free trial.

Currently, rates in Korea are 9,500 won to 14,500 won per month depending on the quality of the content.

Though Netflix has been discussing a price hike, no mention has been made in Korea so far.

The company is also looking at testing to block account sharing unless you have a premium package.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Movies & TV

Busan International Film Festival and Asian Contents & Film Market Add New Directors

Haps Staff -
Huh Moon-young, film critic and program director of the Busan Cinema Center, has been tapped as the new festival director.
Read more
Movies & TV

CGV To Raise Ticket Prices Again From April 2

Haps Staff -
The largest multiplex movie theater company in the country, CGV, is set to raise prices again beginning next month.
Read more
Movies & TV

38th Busan International Short Film Festival Unveils its Official Poster

Haps Staff -
The Busan International Short Film Festival (BISFF) unveiled the official poster of its 38th edition, which will be held from April 21st to 26th, 2021.
Read more
Movies & TV

Busan Expat Short Film Showcase at HQ This Sunday

Haps Staff -
Two locally produced short films will be screened at HQ Bar in Gwangalli this Sunday.
Read more
Movies & TV

What to Watch this Holiday Season in Korea

Haps Staff -
If you're stuck at home this weekend and don't have Netflix, there's plenty of movie options to choose from.
Read more
Movies & TV

Busan Cinema Center Hosting Music Movie Special 2021

Haps Staff -
The Busan Cinema Center is hosting a music movie special until February 9th.
Read more

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
11 ° C
11 °
11 °
76 %
1.5kmh
0 %
Wed
13 °
Thu
17 °
Fri
13 °
Sat
14 °
Sun
16 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 