Free Bicycle Rental Center to Open on the Nakdong River Green Bicycle Path

Starting April 1, Changwon Special City will operate a rental center where you can experience riding a bicycle for free on the Nakdong River Green Bicycle Path.

The free bicycle rental shop is located at 14-16 Hacheon-ri, Buk-myeon, Uichang-gu.

It is emerging as a leisure space for citizens as they can enjoy free-riding on the 18.8km Nakdong River Green Bicycle Path from Oesan-ri, Buk-myeon to Yudeung-ri, Daesan-myeon.

The Nakdong River Green Bicycle Path Free Rental Center will operate from April 1 to October 31, and will provide bicycle rental, course information, and bicycle education every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., except during the hot summer months of July and August and the Chuseok holiday.

The bicycle rental station is equipped with single bicycles, children’s bicycles, as well as dual bicycles, and is available for free to all citizens visiting with family, couples, or friends.

The rental time is 2 hours on weekdays and 1 hour on weekends, and is closed in case of rain.