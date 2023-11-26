Free Coffee Event Happening Today in PNU, Next Monday in Centum City

A ‘Free Coffee Truck with I Green Busan and Carbon Neutrality’ is taking place around Pusan National University on November 27th and the Centum City Building on December 4th.

Operating from 11 a.m. until the complimentary coffee runs out, this initiative targets areas densely populated by coffee enthusiasts, such as college campuses and office hubs.

The aim is to promote eco-friendly practices like using reusable cups and gather ideas for carbon-neutral policies integrated into daily life.

Better Monday Korea, a local coffee company, will provide 300 free cups of coffee to individuals bringing their own reusable cups or tumblers.

The event goes beyond coffee, encompassing surveys on carbon-neutral policies and green actions.

The collaboration involves local coffee companies, college environmental groups, and entities committed to ESG management and environmental concerns, fostering public-private-academic cooperation and serving as examples in the community.