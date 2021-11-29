Image: Atomato
Free Dance Class Information for Expats in December

Haps Staff

The 2021 Global Gritva Dance Festa invites foreigners to join their free weekly dance events on Saturdays and Sundays this month.

For more information, including sign-up, you can check out www.gritva.com.

December Schedule

Street Dance

4th 16:00 – 17:00 (Busan/Tinorock)
5th 14:00 – 15:00 (Busan/Tinorock)

​K-Pop

11th 16:00 – 17:00 (Busan/Pudding)
12th 14:00 – 15:00​ (Busan/Pudding)

Korean Dance

13th 15:00 – 16:00 (Seoul/Golden Cats)<
18th 16:00 – 17:00 (Busan/Choomsori Art Troupe)
19th 14:00 – 15:00​ (Busan/Choomsori Art Troupe)
​20th 15:00 – 16:00 (Seoul/Golden Cats)

 

 

Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

