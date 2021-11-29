Free Dance Class Information for Expats in December

The 2021 Global Gritva Dance Festa invites foreigners to join their free weekly dance events on Saturdays and Sundays this month.
For more information, including sign-up, you can check out www.gritva.com.
Event Information
Street Dance
4th 16:00 – 17:00 (Busan/Tinorock)
5th 14:00 – 15:00 (Busan/Tinorock)
K-Pop
11th 16:00 – 17:00 (Busan/Pudding)
12th 14:00 – 15:00 (Busan/Pudding)
Korean Dance
13th 15:00 – 16:00 (Seoul/Golden Cats)<
18th 16:00 – 17:00 (Busan/Choomsori Art Troupe)
19th 14:00 – 15:00 (Busan/Choomsori Art Troupe)
20th 15:00 – 16:00 (Seoul/Golden Cats)