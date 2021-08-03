Free Outdoor Movie Screenings at Busan Cinema Center — Billy Elliot

The ‘2021 Free Outdoor Movie Screenings’ at the Busan Cinema Center will be held weekly every Wednesday from June to September beginning at 8 pm at the outdoor theater of the Busan Cinema Center.

The outdoor theater, where the opening and closing ceremonies of the annual Busan International Film Festival are held, has 4,000 seats located under a giant roof and become a representative symbol of the Busan Cinema Center.

The movies will be screened rain or shine.

The outdoor movie screening event offers free admission with no ticket needed, and theater seats are provided on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Audience seats have a safe distance in between them to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The audience is required to wear face masks in the venue. Eating food is prohibited (except water and non-alcohol beverages).

2021 Free Outdoor Movie Screenings

Period: Designated Wednesdays from June 2 – September 15, 2021 at 8 p.m.

Venue: Outdoor theater, Busan Cinema Center

Free admission

Aug. 4 — Billy Elliot