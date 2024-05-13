Free Outdoor Movie Screenings at Busan Cinema Center Return

The 2023 Free Outdoor Movie Screenings at the Busan Cinema Center will be held weekly every Tuesday through August 13th beginning at 8 pm at the outdoor theater of the Busan Cinema Center.

The outdoor theater, where the opening and closing ceremonies of the annual Busan International Film Festival are held, has 4,000 seats located under a giant roof and become a representative symbol of the Busan Cinema Center.

The movies will be screened rain or shine.

The outdoor movie screening event offers free admission with no ticket needed, with theater seats being provided on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Event Information

2024 Free Outdoor Movie Screenings

Period: Designated Tuesdays through August 13th at 8 p.m.

Venue: Outdoor Theater, Busan Cinema Center

Free admission

The movie screening schedule is listed below:

May 14 Wonder

May 21 A Man Who Heals the City

June 11 La Boum

June 25 Minari

July 2 I’m Off Then

July 9 Flipped

July 23 Cinema Paradiso

July 30 Robot Dreams

August 13 Christmas In August

Paid parking is available at the venue for 2,000 won from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.