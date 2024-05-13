Movies & TV

Free Outdoor Movie Screenings at Busan Cinema Center Return

By Haps Staff

The 2023 Free Outdoor Movie Screenings at the Busan Cinema Center will be held weekly every Tuesday through August 13th beginning at 8 pm at the outdoor theater of the Busan Cinema Center.

The outdoor theater, where the opening and closing ceremonies of the annual Busan International Film Festival are held, has 4,000 seats located under a giant roof and become a representative symbol of the Busan Cinema Center.

The movies will be screened rain or shine.

The outdoor movie screening event offers free admission with no ticket needed, with theater seats being provided on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Event Information

2024 Free Outdoor Movie Screenings

Period: Designated Tuesdays through August 13th at 8 p.m.

Venue: Outdoor Theater, Busan Cinema Center

Free admission

Website

The movie screening schedule is listed below:

May 14 Wonder

May 21 A Man Who Heals the City

June 11 La Boum

June 25 Minari

July 2 I’m Off Then

July 9 Flipped

July 23 Cinema Paradiso

July 30 Robot Dreams

August 13 Christmas In August

Paid parking is available at the venue for 2,000 won from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

41st Busan International Short Film Festival Releases its Official Posters

Francophonie Week Offers French Films With English Subtitles This Saturday

‘Visiting BISFF’ Pre-Event Screens Popular Short Films Across Busan

BISFF Announces 60 Films Selected for This Year’s Festival

Mongolia Movie Festival to Take Place This Weekend

BISFF Selects Italy as its Guest Country for 2024 Edition

The Latest

Busan to Operate Emergency Room Surveillance System for Heat-related Illnesses

Eat Like a Local: Treat Yourself to a Samgyeopsal Rice Bowl at Seoul Kitchen in the Alley

Korea Destinations: Nosan Park Transformed Into a Nighttime Light Park

Geumgo Art Museum’s ‘Original City Center, Retrospective Color’ Exhibition

BMW Ladies Championship 2024 to be Held at Seowon Valley CC in Paju Once Again

Gyeongnam’s Crackdown Reveals Numerous Unreported Lodging Facilities

Busan
clear sky
15 ° C
15 °
15 °
67 %
2.1kmh
0 %
Mon
16 °
Tue
21 °
Wed
20 °
Thu
21 °
Fri
21 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 