Free Outdoor Movie Screenings at Busan Cinema Center Return

The 2023 Free Outdoor Movie Screenings at the Busan Cinema Center will be held weekly every Tuesday from June to September beginning at 8 pm at the outdoor theater of the Busan Cinema Center.

The outdoor theater, where the opening and closing ceremonies of the annual Busan International Film Festival are held, has 4,000 seats located under a giant roof and become a representative symbol of the Busan Cinema Center.

The movies will be screened rain or shine.

The outdoor movie screening event offers free admission with no ticket needed, with theater seats being provided on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Event Information

2023 Free Outdoor Movie Screenings

Period: Designated Tuesdays from June 27 – September 5, 2023 at 8 p.m.

Venue: Outdoor theater, Busan Cinema Center

Free admission

Website

The movie screening schedule is listed below:

June 27 — Mr. Trot: The Movie

July 4 — Southpaw

July 18 — Attila Marcel

August 1 — LA LA LAND

August 8 — In The Mood For Love

August 15 — My Heart Puppy

August. 22 — Loving Vincent

August 29 — Little Forest

September 5 — 6/45

Paid parking is available at the venue for 2,000 won from 19:00-23:00