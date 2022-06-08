Free Outdoor Movie Screenings at Busan Cinema Center Return

The 2022 Free Outdoor Movie Screenings at the Busan Cinema Center will be held weekly every Wednesday from June to September beginning at 8 pm at the outdoor theater of the Busan Cinema Center.

The outdoor theater, where the opening and closing ceremonies of the annual Busan International Film Festival are held, has 4,000 seats located under a giant roof and become a representative symbol of the Busan Cinema Center.

The movies will be screened rain or shine.

The outdoor movie screening event offers free admission with no ticket needed, with theater seats being provided on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Audience seats have a safe distance in between them to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Audience members are required to wear face masks in the venue. Eating food is prohibited except for water and non-alcoholic beverages.

Event Information

2022 Free Outdoor Movie Screenings

Period: Designated Wednesdays from June 8 – September 14, 2022 at 8 p.m.

Venue: Outdoor theater, Busan Cinema Center

Free admission

Website

The movie screening schedule is listed below: (will be updated)

June 15 – 100 Dinge, 100 Things

June 22 – Misbehaviour

This schedule is subject to change.

Paid parking is available at the venue for 2,000 won from 19:00-23:00