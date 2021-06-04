Free Outdoor Movie Screenings Return to the Busan Cinema Center

The ‘2021 Free Outdoor Movie Screenings’ at the Busan Cinema Center will be held weekly every Wednesday from June to September beginning at 8 pm at the outdoor theater of the Busan Cinema Center.

The outdoor theater, where the opening and closing ceremonies of the annual Busan International Film Festival are held, has 4,000 seats located under a giant roof and has become a representative symbol of the Busan Cinema Center.

The movies will be screened rain or shine.

The outdoor movie screening event offers free admission with no ticket needed, and theater seats are provided on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Currently, under 500 will be admitted each week.

Audience seats have a safe distance in between them to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The audience is required to wear face masks in the venue. Eating food is prohibited (except water and non-alcohol beverages).

Event Information

2021 Free Outdoor Movie Screenings

Period: Designated Wednesdays from June 2 – September 15, 2021 at 8 p.m.

Venue: Outdoor theater, Busan Cinema Center

Free admission

Website

The movie screening schedule is listed below:

The Party

Genius

Better Days

重慶森林: Chungking Express

Departures

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy

Josee, The Tiger And The Fish

Billy Elliot

The Peanut Butter Falcon

Bombshell

Salome

A RIVEDER LE STELLE, GALA SCALA CONCERT

This schedule is subject to change.

Paid parking is available at the venue. (2,000 won 19:00-23:00)