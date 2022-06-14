Free Public Wi-Fi Service Set Up at Gwangam Beach in Changwon

Changwon City announced that it has been operating public Wi-Fi services in Gwangam Beach, Jindong-myeon, Masanhappo-gu, from the 9th.

Gwangam Beach is 220m long and 20m wide, reopened in 2018, and is equipped with various convenience facilities such as changing rooms and shower rooms.

This year, the beach will be open for 51 days from July 2 to August 21, and public Wi-Fi service at Gwangam Beach will be provided from June 9 to August 31 for the convenience of visitors.

To use public Wi-Fi at Gwangam Beach, select ‘Changwon_WiFi’ in Smartphone Settings ⇒ Connection ⇒ WiFi, and any citizen on the beach can use the service for free.