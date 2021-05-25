French Ambassador Philippe Lefort Visits Busan City Hall for Talks With Mayor Park

French Ambassador to Korea, Philippe Lefort, paid a visit to City Hall for a meeting with Busan Mayor Park Heong-jun at 14 pm on May 24th.

The two sat and discussed a variety of projects between France and Busan, including cooperation for the 2030 World Expo, green new deals in the hydrogen sector, new renewable energy, climate change, and carbon neutrality.

“There are many projects that we can cooperate with France and I thanked him for visiting Busan. I’m glad we can discuss it together,” Mayor Park said of the Ambassador’s visit.

Ambassador Lefort also commented on Busan’s efforts to attract the 2030 World Expo.

“Busan will be a competitive candidate city among the cities that are applying for the 2030 Expo,” he said.

They also discussed the possibility of an exchange between the Cannes Film Festival in France, and Busan, which is famous for the Busan International Film Festival.

“I think there are many possibilities for exchange and cooperation in various fields, including the world-renowned Cannes Film Festival and the Busan International Film Festival, the largest non-competitive film festival in Asia, and the content market held in Busan,” Mayor Park said.

Mayor Park has been meeting with many dignitaries since his inauguration last month, with visits from both the Consuls of the United States and Japan and also from the Ambassadors of Switzerland, Singapore, and Latvia.