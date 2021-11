Tickets for the Busan performances of the French Original Music Concert “Encore” are on sale.

The performances will take place December 3-5 at BEXCO Auditorium.

Tickets for the 150-minute show range from 60,000 won to 150,000 won and can be bought on Yes24.

The concert features music from the French musicals Notre Dame de Paris, Les Miserables, and Mozart, L’Opera Rock.