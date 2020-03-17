Fresh Gomchwi Being Harvested for Spring Dining in Korea

At the foot of Hwangmaesan Mountain, fresh gomchwi is beginning to be harvested for spring.

Gomchwi, according to Wikipedia, gomchwi along with other chwinamul varieties are often used as the main ingredient of herbal side dishes called namul.

A traditional Korean spring vegetable, it can be eaten pickled as jangajji or kimchi, and eaten fresh as a ssam (wrap) vegetable.

Gomchwi, grown in Chawhang-myeon at a regional eco-friendly complex, is characterized by its bitter, soft, and savory taste.

It will be shipped from the middle of this month to local produce stores, and is known for enhancing the appetite in spring and is good for recovering from fatigue such as seasonal pain.