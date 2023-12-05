From Price, Taste, Service, and Community Service, These Four Places Were Chosen as “2023 Excellent Good Price Restaurants”

Four restaurants in Busan have been chosen as the “2023 Excellent Good Price Restaurants”.

A ‘good price business’ is a business that provides high-quality services at a lower price than other local businesses among personal service businesses such as restaurants.

To highlight businesses that excel in affordability, taste, hygiene, and community service, Busan City has revealed the four selected establishments for the 2023 Great “Good Price Business.”

The selected businesses are:

Myeongji Pork Gukbap (Gangseo-gu): Known for its affordable and flavorful pork soup and rice (7,000 won), Myeongji Pork Gukbap stands out for its dedication to using locally sourced ingredients. The owner’s hands-on approach in the kitchen has made this restaurant a local favorite. Furthermore, their commitment extends beyond the dining experience, with continuous community initiatives, including providing food to North Korean defectors and foreign workers. Buwon (Western, Toseong-dong): Buwon, offering jjajangmyeon noodles for 4,000 won, is recognized as a local establishment that maintains price stability while ensuring generous portions. The restaurant prioritizes cleanliness, exemplified by its open kitchen concept. Despite challenging circumstances, Buwon consistently engages in community contribution activities, such as offering free meals and donating profits. Oyang Fisheries Grilled Eel Center (Gijang-gun Daebyeon Port): Specializing in grilled eel (42,000 won per kilogram), Oyang Fisheries Grilled Eel Center emphasizes the use of local eel to deliver a fresh and satisfying dining experience. Known for serving ample portions compared to other establishments, the restaurant actively participates in community-sharing activities. Dolphin Pork Soup (Nam-gu Daeyeon-dong): Renowned for its pork soup and rice priced at 8,000 won, Dolphin Pork Soup uses domestically sourced pork bones to create a broth that receives acclaim. Frequented by many local students, the restaurant has actively contributed to the community by sponsoring free soup kitchens.

The selection process involved on-site judges evaluating each business over the past month, considering price, hygiene, and community service factors.

Despite challenging economic conditions, these establishments have proven their commitment to providing quality services at affordable prices.

The complete list of Busan’s “Good Price Businesses” can be found on the Busan City website (www.busan.go.kr/depart/goodshops).