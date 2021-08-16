Image: Wikicommons/hyolee2
Arts & Culture

“From Remnants of Disaster to Reconstruction and Revival” Exhibit at Provisional Capital Memorial Hall

BeFM News

Busan City’s Provisional Capital Memorial Hall announced that it will hold a special exhibition tentatively called “From Remnants of Disaster to Reconstruction and Revival” from August 18 to November 28.

This special exhibition has been prepared to commemorate the 71st anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War and the designation of the provisional capital of Busan.

About 60 relics showcasing post-war restoration and economic reconstruction projects centered on Busan, such as the ‘Busan Reconstruction Report’, will be exhibited.

Through this exhibition, the Provisional Capital Memorial Hall is expected to shed new light on the post-war restoration and economic reconstruction projects centered on Busan from August 1953, when the port city was the central city with control, and when the government complex returned to Seoul, in January 1, 1963.

 

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
mist
23 ° C
24.1 °
23 °
88 %
4.1kmh
90 %
Tue
24 °
Wed
26 °
Thu
26 °
Fri
27 °
Sat
25 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 