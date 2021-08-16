“From Remnants of Disaster to Reconstruction and Revival” Exhibit at Provisional Capital Memorial Hall

Busan City’s Provisional Capital Memorial Hall announced that it will hold a special exhibition tentatively called “From Remnants of Disaster to Reconstruction and Revival” from August 18 to November 28.

This special exhibition has been prepared to commemorate the 71st anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War and the designation of the provisional capital of Busan.

About 60 relics showcasing post-war restoration and economic reconstruction projects centered on Busan, such as the ‘Busan Reconstruction Report’, will be exhibited.

Through this exhibition, the Provisional Capital Memorial Hall is expected to shed new light on the post-war restoration and economic reconstruction projects centered on Busan from August 1953, when the port city was the central city with control, and when the government complex returned to Seoul, in January 1, 1963.