From Stadiums to Screens: How Technology is Transforming Korean Sports Viewing

Although younger generations prefer short-form sports content, live events remain the most valuable commodity in an increasingly fragmented rights market.

As stadium infrastructure becomes digitized, new technologies enhance the fan experience by enabling direct-to-consumer broadcasts and second-screen content.

For instance, the AT&T Center of the San Antonio Spurs transitioned to a cashless ecosystem as part of a partnership with the mobile payment system Tappit. This integration with the Spurs Pay mobile app allows fans to make purchases for food, drinks, and merchandise using their smartphones.

The digitalization of sporting arenas has transformed how rights holders engage with fans and stakeholders. Traditional venues are modernizing their digital infrastructure and new stadiums are being built with these advancements in mind.

Smart-stadium development

Recently, we have witnessed an interesting news that not everyone has heard. The Buffalo Bills, an NFL franchise, have signed a deal with the Legends. Together they are going to build a smart stadium in Orchard Park, New York. The high-tech stadium will be able to work with data and provide a 360-degree virtual experience. Today, the cost of such a project is $1.4 billion, and the launch is planned for 2026.

Furthermore, recognizing the importance of fan intelligence, Oracle recently published research highlighting the increasing expectations of fans. Fans now desire a comparable experience to watch events at home when they attend sporting venues.

Smart stadiums are more than physical assets

With the technology of the metaverse, not everything is so simple. Yes, the prospects are great, but real implementation is still far away. If you dream up, it would be nice to use VR for digitizing stadium infrastructure and enhancing venue experiences. This would attract new viewers, but the issue of technical implementation is still quite acute.

In a partnership with Gray Goose, the organizers of the US Open tennis grand slam recently introduced their traditional VIP lounge in the metaverse, marking their initial venture in this realm.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (Minister HWANG Hee, MCST) partnered with the Korea Professional Sports Association (President CHO Won-tae, KPSA) to establish the Smart Stadium at Gocheok Sky Dome, home to the Kiwoom Heroes of the Korean Baseball Organization, and Jeju World Cup Stadium, home to Jeju United Football Club.

The innovative Smart Stadium utilizes cutting-edge technology and extensive data to offer spectators a convenient environment, personalized services, and diverse information. Since 2018, MCST has been implementing the project to create smart stadiums. In 2021, the smart stadium initiative selected the Kiwoom Heroes and Jeju United Football Club following an application process.

The Kiwoom Heroes team introduced Augmented Reality (AR) through a dedicated application, enabling spectators to identify athletes on stage. By using the application on their phones, spectators can access athletes’ information and competition data by simply recognizing the venue. The application contains extended information about the games, athletes, and enhanced services. Here you can learn about key facilities, and busy service areas, as well as access 360-degree views, and wayfinding services within the stadium.

Jeju United Football Club offers competition information, real-time videos (LIVE CAM) of games, real-time venue photos, and data analysis for competitions through a mobile webpage.

Conclusion

Technology has reached many areas and is gradually starting to work with stadiums. Spectators want more than just a seat on the podium. Smart stadiums enhance the user experience as they combine the benefits of digital and physical viewing of sporting events.