Future of Hyundai Department Store in Beomil-dong Uncertain

The future of Hyundai Department Store’s Busan branch is taking shape, with a temporary closure and an overhaul of its building.

The store announced that it will cease operations at the end of July. Following a 2-3 month renovation period, a renewed space awaits, however, the exact form of this renewal is unknown.

While large-scale interior and exterior improvements are planned, a complete shift to a different business model isn’t out of the question.

The current department store branding contract expires in July, with no renewal discussions currently underway.

Initial rumors suggested closure by year-end, fueled by the upcoming launch of Hyundai Premium Outlet in Gangseo-gu in 2027.

Some have also speculated that land sales or a conversion to a city outlet might be the motive.

Hyundai Department Store acknowledges the need for improvement and is considering a large-scale renewal to enhance its competitiveness within the Busan commercial district.

They have denied plans for closure or sale, but haven’t ruled out a new business model entirely.

Options like a youth fashion mall, a mixed-use shopping complex, or a fresh food-focused hall are being considered. Operating as a traditional outlet store is currently considered unlikely.

Opened in 1995, the Busan branch was the first among the “big three” domestic department stores.

Initially boasting high-end appeal alongside its competitor Lotte Department Store, the decline of the Beomil-dong district and the rise of giants like Shinsegae Centum City led to sluggish sales.

The departure of major luxury brands in 2013 further hurt its position and a 2016 renewal also failed to revive sales.