G-STAR Announces it Will Be Held Online This Year

The Korean Game Industry Association announced that G-STAR, Busan’s representative MICE event, will be held online this year due to COVID-19 concerns.

Scheduled to be held in November this year at BEXCO, the event will be minimalized offline events and hold others online.

No corporate booths will be set up this year, and it will use broadcast facilities with stage and studio that can be utilized without face-to-face meetings.

Whether visitors will be allowed in later will depend on quarantine restrictions at the time of the event.

Busan’s biggest MICE events were all canceled this year or moved online, causing a huge blow to the convention industry as well as to local hotels.

Now in its 16th year, the event has become a global game culture festival that offers a sweeping overview of global game trends and provides opportunities to enjoy various types of games with friends, family, and loved ones

Approximately 700 game companies from all over the world will be participated in 2019.