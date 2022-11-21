G-Star Ends Successful Exhibition With 184,000 Attendees

Korea’s largest international game exhibition ‘G-Star 2022’, attracted about 184,000 people to this year’s event at visited BEXCO.

According to the G-Star Organizing Committee on the 21st, about 184,000 people visited ‘G-Star 2022’, which closed on the 20th.

The unique number of viewers of ‘G-Star TV’ streamed online was about 970,000.

Although the attendance fell short of 2019, which attracted about 240,000 visitors, is the largest event ever after the COVID-19 pandemic began, and organizers have evaluated the event as good.

As a result of the Itaewon Disaster, nearly 600 police, firefighters, and safety personnel were put in to manage order, and as a result, no safety accidents occurred.

As it was the first exhibition to be held after three years of complete normalization, large game companies such as Nexon and Netmarble also visited G-Star again and announced new games.