G-STAR Planned to be Bigger and Better This Year

The G-STAR organizing committee convened a meeting at COEX in Seoul, revealing plans for this year’s event, which will boast a remarkable 3,250 booths, encompassing both Business-Consumer Transaction (BTC) and Business-to-Business Transaction (BTB) halls.

This marks an increase from the 2,947 booths featured last year and the 3,208 booths in 2019 before the onset of COVID-19.

Applications for booths in the BTC exhibition at BEXCO Exhibition Hall 1 were accepted starting on February 14th, coinciding with the ‘Super Early Bird’ launch.

In June, applications were also opened for the BTC Hall and BTB Hall in the second exhibition hall, with this year marking the first time the application for BTB hall participation closed before August.

The event’s official slogan, ‘Expand Your Horizon,’ signifies the mission to broaden the

Wemade is set to return as the main sponsor for the second consecutive year, providing 200 booths for BTC and 30 for BTB in the first exhibition hall. A slew of special events are planned in collaboration with the organizing committee.

Notable participants include Google Play, NCSoft, Krafton, Netmarble, Smilegate RPG, Inven, and Epic Games in the first exhibition hall, while Webzen, Gravity, AMD, and Big Game Studio will feature in the second exhibition hall.

The core conference, ‘G-CON,’ will unfold at the BEXCO Convention Hall, featuring three tracks and 38 sessions.

Esteemed figures such as Shuhei Yoshida, former CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, and Kazuhiko Torishima, former editor-in-chief of Jump Comics, alongside Wemade CEO Jang Hyun-guk and Naver Cloud Center Director Ha Jung-woo, will deliver lectures.

For the first time, the ‘Subculture Game Festival,’ centered around subculture (Japanese animation-style) games, will make its debut.

Nexon Korea and Electronic Arts (EA) will jointly host ‘FC Online’ and ‘FC Mobile’ e-sports events at the BEXCO Auditorium. The prestigious ‘Korea Game Awards’ ceremony is scheduled the day before the event’s opening.

Given recent safety concerns, robust safety management measures have been put in place, including the advance sale of all general visitor tickets and online registration for invitation tickets.

Additionally, safety-risking belongings or cosplay costumes are not permitted.