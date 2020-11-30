G-Star’s Online Festival a Big Success in 2020

G-Star, the gaming festival which went online this year, recorded over 900,000 unique visitors this year, surpassing expectations and raising hopes for the future of keeping it in Busan.

According to the organizers, a little over 910,000 people visited the site between November 19 and 22.

Last year, a total of 240,000 attended the onsite version in BEXCO.

The festival could see a possibility in the future of holding both onsite and online events due to the amount of excitement generated this year as many people from around the country and overseas could participate this year.

Busan has held the event for 12 straight years, though it must bid for the event every four years. Other areas have expressed interest in holding the festival, including Daegu and Gyeonggi province.

A vote to host the next four years will happen next year, however, other cities may be discouraged from voting if only an online version continues.