Image: G-STAR
NewsBusan News

G-Star’s Online Festival a Big Success in 2020

Haps Staff

G-Star, the gaming festival which went online this year, recorded over 900,000 unique visitors this year, surpassing expectations and raising hopes for the future of keeping it in Busan.

According to the organizers, a little over 910,000 people visited the site between November 19 and 22.

Last year, a total of 240,000 attended the onsite version in BEXCO.

The festival could see a possibility in the future of holding both onsite and online events due to the amount of excitement generated this year as many people from around the country and overseas could participate this year.

Busan has held the event for 12 straight years, though it must bid for the event every four years. Other areas have expressed interest in holding the festival, including Daegu and Gyeonggi province.

A vote to host the next four years will happen next year, however, other cities may be discouraged from voting if only an online version continues.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Busan News

Busan Will Temporarily Raise its Social Distancing to the Highest Level — Here’s What it Means

Haps Staff -
Here are the guidelines set out for the next 72 hours in the city of Busan.
Read more
Busan News

Busan to Jointly Host “16th Korea Youth Festival” Next Month

BeFM News -
The city of Busan announced that it will jointly host the 16th Korea Youth Expo, the largest youth festival in Korea, from the 10th to the 12th of next month with the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family.
Read more
Busan News

Winter Temps to be Colder and Drier than Last Year in Southeast Korea

Haps Staff -
Temperatures this winter in the southeastern regions of Korea will be cooler than last year according to predictions from local weather authorities.
Read more
Busan News

Busan’s Education Office to Apply Level 2 Social Distancing Measures From Monday

BeFM News -
The Busan Metropolitan City Office of Education will apply level 2 social distancing at all kindergartens and elementary, middle, high, and special education schools starting next Monday.
Read more
Busan News

All Public Facilities In Gijang-gun to be Closed Temporarily From Today

BeFM News -
Due to the re-proliferation of COVID19, Busan’s Gijang-gun office has decided to completely stop operating all public facilities from today.
Read more
Busan News

Busan Raising its Social Distancing to Level 2 From Midnight

Haps Staff -
The city of Busan has announced this afternoon that it will raise its social distancing level from 1.5 to level 2 from midnight.
Read more

The Latest

Dining During a Pandemic: What to Expect During the 72-Hour Lockdown

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
As the city of Busan will go up to the highest social level distancing today for 72-hours, the city has announced what will happen to dining at restaurants and cafes around town.
Read more

G-Star’s Online Festival a Big Success in 2020

Busan News Haps Staff -
G-Star, the gaming festival which went online this year, recorded over 900,000 unique visitors this year, surpassing expectations and raising hopes for the future of keeping it in Busan.
Read more

Korea Destinations: Lighting Festival at the Garden of Morning Calm

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
Korea is aglow this season with lighting festivals across the nation, but the Lighting Festival at the Garden of Morning Calm in Gyeonggi province is one you might not want to miss.
Read more

ECCK Busan Retro Christmas Party Canceled

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
The European Chamber of Commerce Korea's Busan Retro Party scheduled for this Friday evening has been canceled.
Read more

UNDER 39, Online Art Fair Underway

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
UNDER 39, an online art fair for youth artists under the age of 39 is running until December 14.
Read more

Busan Will Temporarily Raise its Social Distancing to the Highest Level — Here’s What it Means

Busan News Haps Staff -
Here are the guidelines set out for the next 72 hours in the city of Busan.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
2 ° C
2 °
2 °
47 %
3.1kmh
0 %
Mon
4 °
Tue
10 °
Wed
12 °
Thu
9 °
Fri
8 °

Dine & Drink

Dining During a Pandemic: What to Expect During the 72-Hour Lockdown

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
As the city of Busan will go up to the highest social level distancing today for 72-hours, the city has announced what will happen to dining at restaurants and cafes around town.
Read more

HQ Announces Winter Drink Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Bar in Gwangalli has announced this year's "Winter Drink Specials".
Read more

This Weekend’s Annual HQ Bar Chili Cook-Off is Postponed

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ has announced that the Chili Cook-off scheduled for this Sunday afternoon has been postponed due to COVID concerns.
Read more

Nongshim Hotel’s Ristorante Holding “Special Combo Event”

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Nongshim Hotel's Italian restaurant Ristorante is holding a "Special Combo" event until the end of the month.
Read more

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2020 Haps Korea Magazine 