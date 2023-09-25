Image: City of Busan
Gadeok High Speed Railway to Begin Construction

By BeFM News

A high-speed railway linking Busan’s city center to Gadeok New Airport, which is set to open in 2029, in time for the World Expo 2030 Busan and other events, is set to begin construction.

Busan Mayor Park Heong-jun announced yesterday, during a press conference at the City Hall, that the construction of the next-generation Busan-type high-speed railway will begin with private capital.

This high-speed transportation network known as the next-generation Busan-type express railway (BuTX), runs along a roughly 54km stretch from Gadeok New Airport to Osiria Tourism Complex, and will allow travel from the airport to North Port in 18 minutes, and to Osiria Tourism Complex in 33 minutes.

