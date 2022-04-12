Gadeok New Airport Construction Now Expected to Finish is 2035

The construction of Gadeok New Airport is expected to finish in 13 years by 2035.

The city of Busan had planned to complete the construction of the Gaedok New Airport by 2029 in order to attract large crowds of visitors and participants for the 2030 Busan World Expo.

But the preliminary feasibility study found that the ultra-large container vessels coming in and out of Busan New Port could hamper the takeoff and landing of flights.

With plans to now build an airport entirely from filling in the land, the project cost has greatly increased and the completion date will also be pushed back significantly.