Gadeok New Airport Plan Sees Construction Beginning Late Next Year and Opening in December 2029

The Gadeok New Airport will open early by the end of 2029 in line with the schedule for World Expo 2030 Busan.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport held today an interim briefing on the service to establish a basic plan for Gadeok New Airport.

During the briefing the ministry revealed that it plans to finalize and announce the basic plan by the end of the year and start construction at the end of next year, pushing ahead with the goal of opening in December 2029.

The current basic plan aims to reduce the construction period to 5 years from the previous plan of 9 years and 9 months, proposed during the preliminary feasibility study.

The ministry also decided to build the new airport across land and ocean through a land reclamation method to reduce construction costs and speed up the opening.