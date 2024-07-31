Gahwa Recreational Leisure Garden to be Created in Sacheon

Sacheon City has been selected for the 2024 Dam Support Project Competition hosted by Korea Water Resources Corporation, enabling the creation of a ‘Recreational Leisure Garden’ near Gahwacheon in Chukdong-myeon. This area has suffered repeated flood damage since the construction of the Namgang Dam.

Sacheon City will invest a total of 2.1 billion won (500 million won from K-water, 1.6 billion won from Sacheon City) to develop the Gahwa Recreational Leisure Garden from January 2025 to December 2027. The project aims to secure flood safety while providing leisure and recreational facilities.

The garden will feature a 200m-long flood prevention embankment and a park designed for stress recovery and community activities. It will include an eco-friendly space with nature and flowers, a park golf course, a theme walking path, and a seasonal garden. Residents will actively participate in garden management.

Additional features include rest facilities, fitness amenities, an ecological pond, and a theme walking path with coniferous trees and wood chip paving. A foot-washing facility will be installed at the end of the path. The park golf course will cater to the growing demand for leisure sports and boost the local economy.

The project is expected to have significant economic ripple effects, including a production-induced effect of 4.1 billion won, an added value-induced effect of 1.7 billion won, an income-induced effect of 400 million won, and the creation of 23 jobs.

Sacheon City plans to establish a collaborative system involving administrative support, a resident council, a regional network, and local experts to ensure smooth project execution.

The area near Gahwa Stream, including Banryong Village, has faced annual flood damage due to the discharge from Namgang Dam, making this project crucial for the region’s safety and development.