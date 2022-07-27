Gallery Mac to Hold Art Fair Through August 21

An art fair in Busan that supports the trade of artworks at a reasonable price of about 100,000 won to help popularize the art collection has begun.

Gallery Mac, located on Dalmaji Hill in Haeundae, will open the exhibition showcasing artworks between 100,000 won to 2 million won in price until August 21st.

The exhibition to lower the gallery threshold to collecting art, debuted in 2007.

More than 60 experienced, mid-career and young up-and-coming artists are selling some 150 works of paintings, sculptures, photographs, and prints.