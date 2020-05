Galmegi Brewing in PNU is celebrating its third anniversary in style this weekend with great deals on food and drink.

On Friday and Saturday, they will have Reuben and Capicola melts available, both house-cured for two weeks and then slow-cooked to perfection. Reservations for sandwiches are highly recommended.

Also, from 6 to 8 each night they will have a super happy hour where all Galmegi pints will be 1,000 won off.

Galmegi opens at 6 p.m.