Galmegi Brewing in the PNU district is hosting a “Reuben Night” on Friday, January 24th.

Enjoy a mouthwatering sandwich of 140g to 160g of corned beef with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Russian dressing with fries for 12,000 won.

Reservations are required.

Galmegi opens at 6 p.m. daily.



