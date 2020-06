Galmegi PNU continues its delicious specialty offerings this Friday night with a special pulled pork sandwich.

The taproom is teaming up with a local bakery to pile the smoky, slow-cooked meat on fresh bread, and the meal comes with a side of coleslaw and fries.

Dinners are set for 13,000 won and there are only 10 orders available.

You can contact the bar for reservations on their Facebook page.

Galmegi opens at 6 p.m.