Galmet-gil to Get Major Renovation and 15 New Paths

The Busan Metropolitan Government announced that it will repair the existing 275 kilometers of the city’s representative walking paths known as Galmaet-gil road in addition to creating another 120 kilometers to provide convenient passages through the city center.

With a budget of 50 billion won, the city will build another 15 paths by 2026 along existing seashore roads and it will also create new storytelling roads downtown, highlighting history and culture, and existing seashore roads.

In the results of a walking tour survey conducted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism last year, walking tours ranked first in the preference for outdoor tourist attractions during the COVID-19 era.

In addition, during the first half of this year, the Galmat-gil tour lounge will be created on the Eurasian Platform of Busan Station, where many tourists gather and will serve as a hub for Galmet-gil tours, distributing supplementary certificates, and connecting tourist information centers for each course.