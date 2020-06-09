Galmet-gil to Get Major Upgrade

To commemorate the 10th anniversary of Galmet-gil, road facilities will be renovated starting from the second half of this year.

The city of Busan will replace 39 walking certification stands and 61 stamps on the path and install eco-friendly benches symbolizing the region at the entrance and scenic spots along the road.

It will also set up a Galmet-gil information center for tourists at room 202 of Busan Station’s Eurasia Platform and operate a platform for a comprehensive guide on walking tours.