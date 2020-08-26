Gambling in Asia or Vegas: Who’s the Winner?

The gambling industry has been a showstopper for hundreds of years. From the antiquated form of games that have become casino favorites to the stunning land-based locations that can be found all over the world.

When it comes to a holistic and entertaining experience, Asian and American gambling companies and casino operators are all vying for the winning title but it all comes down to where tourists and guests would rather be. The competition between these two regions of the world is an entertaining and beneficial race for guests that truly embody the spirit of wanting to win, which is what this industry is about after all.

Las Vegas

Las Vegas was once considered the destination of choice for the gambling masses of the world. Regardless of where these gamers came from, they would measure their success on how they fared in Vegas. The city currently offers 136 casinos meaning that guests never run out of options of where they should wager their money. The issue that many Kiwis and Aussies find with the renowned city is that there is not much variety when it comes to atmosphere, décor, and the general ambiance of a casino. The Las Vegas Theme in Las Vegas is a tad overdone with almost every casino floor and offer being the same or very similar in nature. There are, of course, great casinos located on The Strip such as Aliante, Palace Station, Palazzo/Venetian, Mandalay Bay, etc. but there is nothing truly awe-inspiring and interesting about visiting Vegas for tourists anymore. The majority of travellers who visit Vegas never feel compelled to go back once they’ve visited and this is due to the monotony of the casino scene that could do with some fresh perspective and a revamp to ensure that visitors feel that they have seen and experienced something unique and special.

What Asia Has to Offer

Asian is well known for being technologically advanced and offering some very unique sights for the many New Zealanders and Australians that enjoy visiting this region of the world to satiate their wanderlust and have a great gaming experience. Multiple premium casinos and resorts can be found scattered throughout Asia in places such as Macau, Korea, and Singapore. These are just three of the places that see the most Aussies and Kiwis per year for valid reasons. For the tourists who have gaming in mind, The Paradise Casino Jeju Lotte has a wide variety of entertainment and superior gaming facilities in store. This location can be found on Jeju Island, Korea, and proudly hosts game tournaments, food festivals, and dinner performances throughout the year. For those who are looking for something more lavish, Marina Bay Sands Casino in Singapore ticks all the boxes. This impressive location boasts a vast variety of new and popular international electronic gaming machines that make it a must-see. Lastly, those who enjoy the history and atmosphere of China could visit Casino Babylon situated in Macau, that’s offerings are indeed legendary.

The Unexpected Rival

The race has been going on for years but this year, the world experienced some game-changing circumstances that have thrown an unexpected rival into the mix. Online casinos have taken the industry by storm since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic that made its way around the world this year.

Regular players in New Zealand have found themselves indulging in staycations instead of traveling to distant shores. They have also taken to satisfying their competitive cravings with free-to-play online gambling games, and more popularly, real money casino sites. The American and Asian land-based casino operators that have fought so hard to win this race might initially have thought that the virtual gaming experience would pale in comparison and was underestimated as being just a phase. Online casino operators, on the other hand, have spent years perfecting the offerings on their sites to ensure that the virtual gaming experience is as close to real as possible with live casino options and great themed games.

Operations of many of the land-based locations mentioned in both Asia and America are currently slowly resuming but brick-and-mortar establishments are becoming more aware of the fact that while the land-based casinos were shut down and the borders of countries were closed, a new reigning champion that was underestimated, and previously underrated, has been announced.