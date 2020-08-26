Lifestyle

Gambling in Asia or Vegas: Who’s the Winner?

Haps Staff

The gambling industry has been a showstopper for hundreds of years. From the antiquated form of games that have become casino favorites to the stunning land-based locations that can be found all over the world.

When it comes to a holistic and entertaining experience, Asian and American gambling companies and casino operators are all vying for the winning title but it all comes down to where tourists and guests would rather be. The competition between these two regions of the world is an entertaining and beneficial race for guests that truly embody the spirit of wanting to win, which is what this industry is about after all.

Las Vegas

Las Vegas was once considered the destination of choice for the gambling masses of the world. Regardless of where these gamers came from, they would measure their success on how they fared in Vegas. The city currently offers 136 casinos meaning that guests never run out of options of where they should wager their money. The issue that many Kiwis and Aussies find with the renowned city is that there is not much variety when it comes to atmosphere, décor, and the general ambiance of a casino. The Las Vegas Theme in Las Vegas is a tad overdone with almost every casino floor and offer being the same or very similar in nature. There are, of course, great casinos located on The Strip such as Aliante, Palace Station, Palazzo/Venetian, Mandalay Bay, etc. but there is nothing truly awe-inspiring and interesting about visiting Vegas for tourists anymore. The majority of travellers who visit Vegas never feel compelled to go back once they’ve visited and this is due to the monotony of the casino scene that could do with some fresh perspective and a revamp to ensure that visitors feel that they have seen and experienced something unique and special.

What Asia Has to Offer

Asian is well known for being technologically advanced and offering some very unique sights for the many New Zealanders and Australians that enjoy visiting this region of the world to satiate their wanderlust and have a great gaming experience. Multiple premium casinos and resorts can be found scattered throughout Asia in places such as Macau, Korea, and Singapore. These are just three of the places that see the most Aussies and Kiwis per year for valid reasons. For the tourists who have gaming in mind, The Paradise Casino Jeju Lotte has a wide variety of entertainment and superior gaming facilities in store. This location can be found on Jeju Island, Korea, and proudly hosts game tournaments, food festivals, and dinner performances throughout the year. For those who are looking for something more lavish, Marina Bay Sands Casino in Singapore ticks all the boxes. This impressive location boasts a vast variety of new and popular international electronic gaming machines that make it a must-see. Lastly, those who enjoy the history and atmosphere of China could visit Casino Babylon situated in Macau, that’s offerings are indeed legendary.

The Unexpected Rival

The race has been going on for years but this year, the world experienced some game-changing circumstances that have thrown an unexpected rival into the mix. Online casinos have taken the industry by storm since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic that made its way around the world this year.

Regular players in New Zealand have found themselves indulging in staycations instead of traveling to distant shores. They have also taken to satisfying their competitive cravings with free-to-play online gambling games, and more popularly, real money casino sites. The American and Asian land-based casino operators that have fought so hard to win this race might initially have thought that the virtual gaming experience would pale in comparison and was underestimated as being just a phase. Online casino operators, on the other hand, have spent years perfecting the offerings on their sites to ensure that the virtual gaming experience is as close to real as possible with live casino options and great themed games.

Operations of many of the land-based locations mentioned in both Asia and America are currently slowly resuming but brick-and-mortar establishments are becoming more aware of the fact that while the land-based casinos were shut down and the borders of countries were closed, a new reigning champion that was underestimated, and previously underrated, has been announced.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Lifestyle

ECCK Offline Events Put on Hold

Haps Staff -
The European Chamber of Commerce Korea has announced that it has canceled or postponed its upcoming events.
Read more
Lifestyle

Haeundae’s Grand Josun Hotel Announces Opening Date

Haps Staff -
The new 5-star Grand Josun Hotel in Haeundae has announced its opening date.
Read more
Lifestyle

Christian Broadcast System Cancels Shows After a Reporter Tests Positive for Coronavirus

BeFM News -
CBS, a Seoul-based Christian TV and radio station, has canceled its regular radio programming as one of its reporters tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, making it the first case of a shutdown of a major broadcaster due to COVID-19.
Read more
Lifestyle

What Level 2 Social Distancing Means in Busan

Busan City News -
Based on the recent increase of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Busan area, the level of social distancing measures has been raised to Level 2, starting from August 17, 12:00 (KST) until August 31, 2020.
Read more
Lifestyle

Sales of Household and Leisure Goods Rise Significantly This Summer in Busan

BeFM News -
With prolonged COVID-19, sales of camping, golf, and home-related products increased significantly in Busan during this summer vacation.
Read more
Lifestyle

Watch: KTO’s New Busan Promo Video Hits Over 10.7 Million Views

Haps Staff -
The Korean Tourism Organization's new promotional video for Busan has hit over 10.7 million views since its release at the end of last month.
Read more

The Latest

Gambling in Asia or Vegas: Who’s the Winner?

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
The gambling industry has been a showstopper for hundreds of years. From the antiquated form of games that have become casino favorites to the stunning land-based locations that can be found all over the world.
Read more

Busan International Short Film Festival Begins Online Today

Movies & TV Haps Staff -
The oldest international film festival in the country, the Busan International Short Film Festival kicks off its 37th edition today.
Read more

Geumjeongsan Life Culture Festival to be Held Online Sunday

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
The 2020 Geumjeongsan Life Culture Festival will be held this Sunday to pray for the well-being of the local community.
Read more

Most Universities in Busan Will Begin Classes Online

Busan News BeFM News -
The second semester class at universities in Busan will start on September 1 where online classes will mainly be held for a while for now due to COVID-19.
Read more

Korea Destinations: Deokcheon Seowon In Sancheong-gun

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
Built in 1576 as a memorial to Confucian scholar Cho Shik, Deokcheon Seowon in Sangcheon-gun in South Gyeongsang Province was reopened in the 1930s after being closed at the end of the 19th century.
Read more

Beer Shop Offering 4+1 Promotion

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Beer Shop in Gwangalli is holding a 4+1 take out promotion on all cans and bottles.
Read more
Busan
broken clouds
30 ° C
30 °
30 °
62 %
6.7kmh
75 %
Wed
29 °
Thu
28 °
Fri
27 °
Sat
30 °
Sun
30 °

Dine & Drink

Beer Shop Offering 4+1 Promotion

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Beer Shop in Gwangalli is holding a 4+1 take out promotion on all cans and bottles.
Read more

THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2020 Expands Opportunities for Thai Business Operators to Meet Global Trade Partners

Business Spotlight Haps Staff -
The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) and Koelnmesse proceed to organize THAIFEX-ANUGA ASIA 2020 under the concept of “Eat Responsibly” to showcase the potential of Thai business operators.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Mouthwatering Delights at Gavi Wine House in Jung-dong

Dine & Drink Sia Lee -
A long time favorite in the city, Gavi Wine House offers great food, wine, and a delightful dining experience.
Read more

Shuttle Announces Safety Precautions for Delivery Service

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Shuttle has announced new safety precautions for customers and drivers in response to the increased social distancing measures in Korea.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea